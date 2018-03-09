Miami Beach Club Shut Down Over Go-Go Dancer Seen Riding Horse on Dance Floor

Video of a panicked horse inside a packed Florida nightclub has created an internet storm that resulted in the venue being stripped of its business license.

Partiers at the Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach are seen screaming as the white animal falls while being ridden by a go-go dancer in black lingerie.

The horse panics while surrounded by cell phone flashes, loud music and yelling. The dancer is thrown, and the horse looks like it’s trying to bite someone before the video cuts out.

On Friday, city manager Jimmy Morales pulled the club’s business license.

“I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take,” Morales told WPLG-TV. “This activity was not permitted, and as soon as we became aware, I immediately instructed staff to act swiftly in remedying this situation.”

It was not clear who brought the horse or why it was in the club.

But those who saw footage of the spooked animal took to the establishment’s Yelp page to vent their anger.

“Why in the world would have a live horse in your club????! Shame on you. Your event manager should find some other sort of entertainment and lay off the animal cruelty. Idiots!” a user named Melanie A. posted.

WATCH: Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach under fire after video surfaced of a horse inside the nightclub pic.twitter.com/C7Saz3q20a — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 9, 2018

Mayor Dan Gelber praised the revocation of the club’s business license, saying, “Animal cruelty is an abhorrent and vile act.”

Miami Beach police are also investigating the incident, and detectives have been told similar animal events have occurred at the venue before.

“We are very concerned over the allegations,” police spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said.

