OSU Police issue safety alert after multiple thefts in residence hall

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department issued a safety notice after multiple thefts in Morrill Tower.

Items stolen include computers, electronic gaming systems, televisions and other valuables from unlocked, unattended rooms.

As many as six reported thefts are believed to be related, according to OSUPD. All thefts were from Morrill Tower Residence Hall between February 26 and March 7.

Times of the thefts vary but police say most incidents took place between 7pm and 1am.

There is limited information on the suspect, according to police.

OSUPD will continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (614) 292-2121.

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s