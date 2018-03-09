OSU Police issue safety alert after multiple thefts in residence hall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department issued a safety notice after multiple thefts in Morrill Tower.

Items stolen include computers, electronic gaming systems, televisions and other valuables from unlocked, unattended rooms.

As many as six reported thefts are believed to be related, according to OSUPD. All thefts were from Morrill Tower Residence Hall between February 26 and March 7.

Times of the thefts vary but police say most incidents took place between 7pm and 1am.

There is limited information on the suspect, according to police.

OSUPD will continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (614) 292-2121.