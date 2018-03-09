Parkland Shooting Survivor Kyle Kashuv Describes ‘Astonishing’ Meeting With President Trump

A 16-year-old survivor of the Parkland school shooting who was at the White House Thursday never expected to step into history.

Kyle Kashuv was in the Oval Office with the president as the groundbreaking decision to meet face-to-face with North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un was taking shape.

“It truly was astonishing and amazing,” the teenager told Inside Edition.

Kashuv was at America’s most famous address to show first lady Melania Trump an app he had created that offers help for students suffering from emotional problems. Mrs. Trump was apparently so impressed that she marched him straight into the Oval Office.

“He took everyone out of the room, sat down with me, took some pictures and talked and brought everyone back in and that was astonishing,” Kashuv recalled.

After meeting with Kashuv and signing an executive order imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum, the president received confirmation that the North Korean dictator wanted the history-making summit.

Trump shocked everyone in the Press Room as he revealed to reporters that a huge announcement was about to be made.

“I ran right into the president and was there with him and the vice president. He was almost giddy about this. Ecstatic about this news,” ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl said.

Kashuv, who is ranked No. 4 in his class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, had just returned to his hotel when the news broke.

“I actually laughed because he pulled off the art of the deal,” Kashuv told Inside Edition. “He pulled it off.”

Like the rest of America, Kashuv is hearing those dramatic 911 calls from the Parkland, Fla., high school that were released Thursday.

In one, a concerned caller is heard saying, “My fiancé’s little sister just texted me and said, ‘There’s someone in here shooting guns, he’s upstairs, I’m scared.’ I told her to stay safe and hide.”

Some calls came from inside the school.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is being shot up!” one caller exclaimed to the operator.

“It’s being shot up? Are you at the school?” the operator asked.

That call dropped.

In another call, a mom was speaking to 911 while her daughter is on another line.

“I love you, I love you, I love you,” the woman is heard telling her daughter. “It’s going to be fine. Can you hide somewhere? Can you play dead?”

