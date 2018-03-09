Pence to speak about Trump policies, including tax cuts

By Published:
Vice President Mike Pence tours the DynaLab, Inc. facility, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Pence visited with businesspeople at DynaLab, Inc., an American electronics manufacturing services company, and toured the facility. (John Minchillo/AP Photo)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is to give remarks during an America First Policies event in Cleveland and attend a private fundraiser for an Ohio congressman.

A White House official says Pence is to speak Friday afternoon at a policy event at the InterContinental Cleveland Hotel. The event is part of a series called “Tax Cuts to Put America First.” The official says it will highlight President Donald Trump’s policy accomplishments, focusing on the tax changes and their effects on Cleveland and Ohio.

America First Policies is a nonprofit group that promotes Trump’s policies.

Pence will be introduced at the event by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, a member of the House GOP’s conservative Freedom Caucus.

The vice president then will attend a fundraiser for Rep. Steve Stivers, an Ohio Republican.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s