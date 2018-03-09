Penguins find camera, take awesome selfie

By Published:

AUSTER ROOKERY, Australia (WCMH) — And the award for this year’s coolest and cutest duo?? These guys!

Turn your volume up!

Apparently two emperor penguins in Antarctica stumbled across a camera left in the ice on Wednesday night by expeditioner Eddie Gault.

The curious birds flipped it over to face skyward; then did what any one of us would do – they took a selfie video of course!

The Australian Antarctic Division posted the 38-second clip on its Twitter page.

It has more than 100 thousand views as of Thursday afternoon and that number is going up fast!

The “cool” video was captured at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s