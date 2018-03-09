‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Sobs in Court as He’s Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

Self-promoting “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has been sentenced to seven years behind bars for securities fraud.

The pharmaceutical executive infamous for trolling critics online and jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug, sobbed in court and apologized to investors.

“I want the people who came here today to support me to understand one thing, the only person to blame for me being here today is me,” he said. “I took down Martin Shkreli,” he told the judge in federal court.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.