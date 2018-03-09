See 7-Year-Old’s Heartwarming Reaction as He Learns Lin-Manuel Miranda Saw Him Rap

This 7-year-old can’t stop jumping for joy after finding out that his hero, Lin-Manuel Miranda, saw him rap.

Clad in his Alexander Hamilton costume, Leo Lvoff, 7, hops around and belts out songs from the Miranda’s hit Broadway musical, “Hamilton,” as his mom tells him InsideEdition.com showed Miranda his performance.

“Keep wearing that coat and never stop,” Leo exclaims, repeating the advice the playwright himself gave him after watching the video.

“Watching the moment Leo realized his hero had seen him perform was so emotional,” his mom, Mindy Lvoff, told InsideEdition.com. “Leo couldn’t seem to get his face close enough to the video and was just vibrating with happiness.”

The excitement comes nearly a year after Leo performed a rendition of a song from “Hamilton” during a talent show.

Leo, who is a lover of history, has been enamored with the play ever since his mom began playing the music in the car on their way to school every morning.

“He can’t get enough,” Lvoff said. “He memorized it basically all the way through.”

Leo is now preparing a new rendition of a Hamilton song for his school’s talent show this spring.

RELATED STORIES



Lin-Manuel Miranda Unveils Star-Studded New Song to Benefit Hurricane Maria Victims





Conan O’Brien, Lin-Manuel Miranda Join #PuberMe Challenge to Raise Money for Puerto Rico





‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Freestyles at the White House With Help From Obama

