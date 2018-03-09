Several Central Ohio Applebee’s restaurants impacted by payment card data breach

KANSAS CITY, MO (WCMH) — Applebee’s restaurants across the country were impacted by a data breach, including about a dozen here in Central Ohio.

According to RMH Franchise, it learned in February of a data incident involving an unauthorized software placed on the point-of-sale system at its Applebee’s franchises that could have exposed guests’ credit card information at more than 100 restaurants across the country.

Several of those restaurants are here in Central Ohio including:

Chillicothe – 820 N. Bridge St.

Columbus- 1161 Polaris Pkwy.

Columbus- 1590 Georgesville Rd.

Columbus- 3894 Morse Rd.

Columbus- 480 Ackerman Rd.

Grove City- 2020 Stringtown Rd.

Heath- 967 Hebron Rd.

Hilliard- 5561 Westchester Woods Blvd.

Lancaster- 1615 River Valley Circle N.

Marion- 1514 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Marysville- 1099 Delaware Ave.

Reynoldsburg- 2755 Brice Rd.

RMH stated that the software was designed to capture payment card information and may have affected a limited number of purchases made at the locations across the country. Some of the information possible exposed includes: names, credit or debit card numbers, expiration dates and card verification codes processed during limited time periods.

While they exact dates of the data breaches vary by location, payments made online or using self-pay tabletop devices were not affected by the incident.

After learning of the data breach RMH states that it hired third-party cyber security experts to assist with the investigation, and notified law enforcement about the incident.

“RMH is pleased to report that the incident has been contained and guests may use their cards with confidence at the RMH Applebee’s locations that were affected by this incident,” the company stated in a release.

For more information about the data breach and what you can do to protect yourself, click here: RMH Franchise