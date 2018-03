BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The Hoosier community continued their outpour of support for the men and women in uniform Friday.

According to a tweet from Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine, students left thank you cards on all of the patrol cards outside of the service for fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett.

This is absolutely heartwarming. Students left thank you notes in every police car, including mine. I will cherish this kind gesture, simply amazing #ThankYou#DeputyPickett pic.twitter.com/BoxFZlIQGO — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 9, 2018

The cards came as a pleasant surprise for the officers after they were leaving the services. One of the cards read “Thank you for protecting us.”