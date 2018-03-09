Texas hippo woos Fiona with sweet love letter

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — Love might be in the air for Ohio’s favorite hippo.

On Thursday, the San Antonio Zoo and Zoo School posted a love letter to Fiona from Timothy, a 2-year-old male hippo, on Facebook.

Timothy said after seeing Fiona’s photos and videos on the internet, he thinks she is “the most beautiful hippo” he has ever seen and hopes they can meet some day and become “boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Timothy recently moved to the San Antonio Zoo where his grandmother Uma lives. His grandfather was a cover model for National Geographic magazine.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens hasn’t yet responded to Timothy’s overtures, but this could turn into the cutest internet dating story ever.