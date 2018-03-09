Tonight at the 2018 Paralympics: First medals awarded in Para Alpine and Nordic skiing

After the pagentry of the Opening Ceremony, competition at the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics kicks off with medal events in para Alpine skiing and biathlon, as well as the start of the wheelchair curling and sled hockey tournaments.

Check out the live stream listings and when to watch below:

Watch on TV

11:00 p.m. ET

Biathlon, Alpine skiing

Watch live on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games will include Team USA’s Oksana Masters and Aaron Pike in biathlon, and Danelle Umstead and Andrew Kurka in Alpine skiing.

Para Alpine skiing

7:30 p.m. ET

Men’s and women’s downhill

Watch live on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

Andrew Kurka won gold in the downhill at the 2017 World Championships, in addition to silver in the giant slalom and bronze in the super-G.

Danelle Umstead is a three-time Paralympic medalist, including a bronze won in the downhill event in 2010.

Para Biathlon

8:00 p.m. ET

Men’s 7.5 km and Women’s 6 km (Sitting)

Watch live on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

Aaron Pike competed at three previous Paralympic Games, including summer and winter. He’s attempting to win his first Paralympic medal.

Oksana Masters was the 2016-17 6 km Sprint – Sitting world champion. She finished fourth in the event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics.

9:45 p.m. ET

Men’s 7.5 km and Women’s 6 km (Standing)

STREAM LIVE

Sled hockey

10:00 p.m. ET

Norway vs. Italy (prelim)

STREAM LIVE

Preliminary competition in Group A opens with Norway facing Italy.

Live competition from the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Games continues through the early morning on NBCOlympics.com.

1:30 a.m.

South Korea vs. Japan (prelim)

STREAM LIVE

In Group B of the sled hockey tournament, the host country South Korea takes on Japan.

5:00 a.m.

Canada vs. Sweden (prelim)

STREAM LIVE

In the second Group A match, Team Canada, the reigning world champions in sled hockey, play Sweden.

Wheelchair curling

12:35 a.m. ET

USA vs. South Korea (prelim)

STREAM LIVE

The U.S. plays South Korea in their first round-robin match of the wheelchair curling tournament.