Trail of manure spilled over 10-mile stretch of Ohio highway

VERSAILLES, OH (AP) — Officials say a trail of manure was spilled across a 10-mile stretch of an Ohio highway when a truck apparently lost its load.

The Dayton Daily News reports the manure was discovered Friday morning on Ohio 185 near Versailles in Darke County. Work crews who came out to begin work on a water pipe extension discovered the manure covering the roadway around 7 a.m.

It’s unclear if investigators have found the person responsible for the spill.

State transportation crews were called in to assist with the cleanup.

The village of Versailles is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Dayton.

