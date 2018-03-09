Where Is Amy Yu? Teen and Man, 45, in ‘Secretive Relationship’ Vanish

A 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl has disappeared with a 45-year-old man with whom she is allegedly in a “secretive relationship,” authorities said.

Amy Yu, a Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School student, and Kevin Esterly, were last seen together on Monday “and could possibly be endangered,” Allentown Police said in a statement.

Esterly signed Yu out of school without her parents’ permission 10 times between November and February, according to court documents obtained by The Morning Call.

On Feb. 9, Yu’s mother, Miu Luu, went to the school to pick up her daughter, only to learn that Esterly had already gotten the teen, authorities said.

Luu called police and Esterly “has not stepped foot on school grounds” since that day, Susan Mauser, the school’s CEO, told The Morning Call.

Yu’s mother again called the cops on Feb. 15. Officers arrived at the Luu home and told Esterly and his wife, Stacey Esterly, they had to stay away from the girl, the court documents reportedly said.

It was not clear why the couple had been there.

On Monday, Yu’s mother reported the teen as a runaway.

Police said Yu was last seen with Esterly at about 7:09 a.m. at North 15th and West Allen Streets.

Yu’s personal documents and jewelry were also missing from her room, her mother told police.

Stacey Esterly told police she last saw her husband at 6:05 a.m. Monday.

His personal documents were no longer in their home and $4,000 had been withdrawn from Stacey Esterly’s bank account, she reportedly told cops.

Investigators said Yu and Esterly may be traveling together in a 1999 red Honda Accord, with a Pennsylvania license plate KLT 0529.

Yu is 4 foot, 11 inches and weighs about 90 pounds.

Esterly stands at 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about the pair is asked to call 911, or the Allentown Police Communications Center at 610-437-7751.

