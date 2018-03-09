Will Stormy Daniels Tell All on ’60 Minutes?’ Interview With Adult Film Star Set to Air

Stormy Daniels is set to speak to 60 Minutes for the first time since she filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump, claiming the non-disclosure agreement that paid her $130,000 in hush money should be null and void and leave her free to discuss their alleged affair.

The adult film star’s attorney posted a photo on Twitter late Thursday afternoon of himself posing with Daniels and 60 Minutes contributor Anderson Cooper.

CBS This Morning’s John Dickerson confirmed the news Friday but a 60 Minutes spokesman declined to say when the interview will air.

CNN speculates it could come televised as early as this Sunday.

In an interview with Inside Edition last month, Daniels refused to answer questions about an alleged affair with the president due to the non-disclosure agreement.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, told CNN Daniels is ready to talk.

“My client wants the ability to speak openly and honestly to the American people — she’s going to tell her story,” he said. “If Donald Trump has a counter to that story, let him come forward and tell his side.”

Reports claim the scandal is leading to widespread anxiety in the White House.

Daniels’ friend Alanna Evans, told Inside Edition that she fears for her pal’s safety.

“Stormy has been getting death threats,” she said. “I would just tell Stormy to keep fighting the good fight.”

Daniels claims in the suit that she began an affair with Trump in the summer of 2006, around the same time first lady Melania Trump gave birth to her only child with the president, son Barron. She said the affair continued into 2007.

Trump has denied they had an affair.

RELATED STORIES



Trump Raises Eyebrows With Gridiron Dinner Joke That Melania May Be Next to Leave White House





President Trump Blasts Alec Baldwin Over ‘Terrible Impersonation’





Hope Hicks, President Trump’s Communications Director, to Resign

