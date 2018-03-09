Woman claims injury caused by drag queen’s breast, sues hamburger chain for $1.5 million

TAMPA, FL (WCMH) – A Florida woman is suing a burger restaurant for $1.5 million after she says she was injured by a drag queen’s breast.

WESH reported it happened in May of 2015 while Neldin Molina was in a Tampa Hamburger Mary’s for dinner to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

In the lawsuit, Molina claimed she was unaware there was a drag show until the music started playing and she heard someone mention it.

When Molina turned around, she said performer Amanda D’Hod pointed at her and began to walk toward her table. In the complaint, Molina said she turned back around, not wishing to draw attention to herself, WESH reported.

Molina said D’Hod touched her shoulder, then went in front of her and grabbed her head. The complaint said the performer then “wiggled her breast against the Plaintiff’s face and head eight times.”

Molina said the performer grabbed her face, pushed it, and shook it several times before repeatedly pounding it against D’Hod’s chest.

Molina said she went to the emergency room to be treated for pain and headaches. She is seeking $1.5 million for medical costs and expenses. She is also looking for damages for pain she suffered physically and mentally.