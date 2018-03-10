Black Panther Earns $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

MAYA CHUNG, MAYA CHUNG Published: Updated:

Marvels critically acclaimed Black Panther has now exceeded $1 billion at the worldwide box office and may exceed The Dark Knight as the second highest grossing superhero movie.

The Marvel blockbuster surpassed the major benchmark on Friday, Forbes reported

The film is now the United States’ ninth highest-grossing film of all time at $521 million, after bringing in another $242 million in the U.S. over Presidents Day weekend.

The movie is the first of its kind in the superhero genre with nearly an entirely black cast.

“I think there’s a thirst for these images,” Boseman previously told NBC. “There’s a real thirst for black superheroes.”

The film has prompted everything from proposals to cosplay.

Marvel Studios has already confirmed there is a sequel in the works.

RELATED STORIES


Is Wakanda a Real Place? Historian Taps Into Real-Life Culture That Inspired ‘Black Panther’


As ‘Black Panther’-Mania Sweeps the Nation, Kids Stage Photo Shoot Inspired by Film


Fan Proposes to His Girlfriend at ‘Black Panther’ Screening

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s