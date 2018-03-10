Black Panther Earns $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

Marvels critically acclaimed Black Panther has now exceeded $1 billion at the worldwide box office and may exceed The Dark Knight as the second highest grossing superhero movie.

The Marvel blockbuster surpassed the major benchmark on Friday, Forbes reported

The film is now the United States’ ninth highest-grossing film of all time at $521 million, after bringing in another $242 million in the U.S. over Presidents Day weekend.

The movie is the first of its kind in the superhero genre with nearly an entirely black cast.

“I think there’s a thirst for these images,” Boseman previously told NBC. “There’s a real thirst for black superheroes.”

The film has prompted everything from proposals to cosplay.

Marvel Studios has already confirmed there is a sequel in the works.

