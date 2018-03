COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Claire’s Stores Inc. plans to file for bankruptcy, NBC News reports.

The fashion accessories chain is in about $2 billion in debt, according to a report from Bloomberg.

NBC reports Claire’s isn’t closing stores yet.

Claire’s, like other retailers, has struggled to compete with online shopping.

The chain’s image was also damaged after a woman found asbestos in her daughter’s makeup from a Rhode Island store.