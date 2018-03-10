Couple Hilariously Shoots Engagement Photos at Target Because They Love it so Much

A Florida couple loves Target so much that they shot their engagement photos there.

Isabella Sablan and Michael Delvalle, of Miami, said going to the store had become a tradition of sorts for them.

“We’ve actually kind of enjoyed target since we started dating,” Delvalle told InsideEdition.com. “It was convenient. It was close by. At some point it started becoming a fun hobby. We just found joy in doing it together.”

The couple, who has been dating since 2010, wanted a unique engagement shoot, but they certainly didn’t think they’d have it at Target.

As they were coming up with ideas, Sablan, 27, joked about the prospect.

“We both kind of liked the idea,” Delvalle said.

On the day of their January 26 wedding, the couple headed to their Target store in North Miami with photographer Evan Rich.

Clad in wedding attire, they posed between aisles with props like a Target popcorn bag and DiGiorno pizzas.

They spent two hours at the store.

“There was some onlookers wondering what was going on,” Delvalle said.

The couple said the idea ended up being perfect for their big day.

“We wanted something that spoke to our personalities and that was fun,” Sablan said.

They later tied the knot at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens.