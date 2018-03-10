Gun rights advocates to have open-carry rally at Statehouse against bill that would ban assault weapons

The Ohio Statehouse (WCMH file photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gun rights advocates will gather at the Ohio Statehouse Saturday for an open-carry rally against a bill that would ban assault weapons in the state.

The bill, introduced by democratic State Senators Michael Skindell and Charletta Tavares, would make possessing or acquiring an assault weapon a felony. The bill defines an assault weapon as an automatic or semi-automatic firearm capable of accepting a detachable magazine with the capacity of accepting 10 or more cartridges. It also lists a semi-automatic firearm with a fixed magazine with the capacity of accepting 10 or more cartridges as an assault weapon.

Ohio Carry, the group behind Saturday’s rally, says the bill would ban the majority of firearms in the state.

“Rather than look at the root of the problem, and address the failures across the board, our legislators in Ohio decided instead to try and push through a ban on something they know nothing about,” a media release about the rally reads. “This, unfortunately we have seen before. Knee jerk, emotional reactions do nothing to address the problem, and everything to show the lack of knowledge our current legislators in favor of this bill have on the very object they want banned.”

The rally is set to begin at 1pm.

