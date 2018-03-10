I-270 re-opens on north side after semi-truck, trooper collide

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a semi-truck hit his cruiser on I-270 east on the north side. (WCMH photo/Alex Smith)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Interstate 270 east has reopened on the north side after an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured when a semi-truck hit his cruiser.

It happened around 3am Saturday on I-270 east between U.S. 23 and Interstate 71. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a semi-truck and an OSHP cruiser collided. The trooper was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The trooper and the driver of the semi have not been identified at this time.

