Mourning period ends, community will continue to honor Westerville officers

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — It’s been one month since Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were killed in the line of duty.

There’s been an outpouring of support from the Westerville community since that day. Recently there have been questions about when it’s appropriate to take down blue ribbons and other symbols that were on display to honor the officers.

Police Joseph Chief Morbitzer released a statement to the public that stated Saturday, March 10 is the official end to the mourning period.

NBC4’s Elyse Chengery spent the day in Westerville and spoke with resident about how the community is healing.

Westerville Police Officers will remove their mourning badges at midnight. Those in the community said they will keep up their symbols of support.

Blue lights and ribbons can be seen throughout neighborhoods in Westerville.

“It hit really close to home for me and we immediately all got lights that afternoon put them up immediately and plan to leave them up as a sign of respect for the community and the officers here,” said Westerville resident Scott Anderson.

Chief Morbitzer also thanked the Westerville community for their support in his statement.

“Words cannot truly convey how grateful we are for all that has been done for the Morelli and Joering family as well as for our police family.”

Residents said that the end of the mourning period doesn’t mean it’s the end of remembering the loss of two heroes.

“It’s not time to stop thinking about them and the families and the impact it had on our community and it did draw us together in a way we realize how precious our community is,” said Westerville resident Pam Dwyer.

Chief Morbitzer added in his statement that those who want to continue to honor Officers Morelli and Joering can place blue ribbons and blue lights outside for Police Memorial Week on May 11-16. The week honors officers killed in the line of duty.