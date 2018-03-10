One officer killed, another wounded during California SWAT situation

POMONA, CA (WCMH) — One police officer is dead and another is wounded after they were shot during a barricade situation in California.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the Pomona Police Department SWAT team was dispatched to a South Palomares Street around 9:10pm Friday on the report of a person barricaded inside a home. A short time later, the suspect fired multiple shots.

2 Pomona officers have been shot, scene still active. SWAT on scene. I’ll provide a better update soon. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018

Both officers were taken to the hospital. Pomona Police Chief Michiael Olivieri said one of the officers was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second officer is in stable condition.

It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive. The second officer is in stable condition. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018

Officials have not identified the officers or the suspect at this time.