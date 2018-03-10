One officer killed, another wounded during California SWAT situation

Photo courtesy: NBC Los Angeles

POMONA, CA (WCMH) — One police officer is dead and another is wounded after they were shot during a barricade situation in California.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the Pomona Police Department SWAT team was dispatched to a South Palomares Street around 9:10pm Friday on the report of a person barricaded inside a home. A short time later, the suspect fired multiple shots.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. Pomona Police Chief Michiael Olivieri said one of the officers was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second officer is in stable condition.

Officials have not identified the officers or the suspect at this time.

