U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Dashawn McCall

McCall is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for gross sexual imposition.

McCall is described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Phillip Moxley

Moxley is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Moxley is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

John Nichols

Nichols is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Nichols is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Blake Williams

Williams is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery.

Williams is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.