Victims of deadly hostage situation at California veterans home identified

YOUNTVILLE (KRON) — All three victims found dead in the deadly Yountville hostage situation at a Veterans Home have been identified on Friday night.

The victims who worked for Pathway Program have been identified as Dr. Jen Golick, a therapist; Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, a psychologist; and Dr. Christine Loeber, the Executive Director.

Here is the full statement from Pathway Home:

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the deaths of three members of The Pathway Home family – Christine Loeber, our Executive Director; Dr. Jen Golick, our therapist; and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System. These Brave Women were accomplished professionals who dedicated their careers to serving our nation’s veterans, working closely with those in the greatest need of attention after deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. All of us at The Pathway Home are devastated by today’s events. We stand with the families, friends, and colleagues who share in this terrible loss.”