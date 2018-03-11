$114.5 million package for new voting machines considered

By Published:
A voter casts his ballot into an electronic voting machine at a polling station located in the Taft Information Technology High School, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati. Ohio (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan that would help counties buy new voting machines.

Republican state Sen. Frank LaRose presented the proposal Thursday, The Plain Dealer reported . Lawmakers agree new machines are needed before the 2020 election but funding for the overhaul remains an issue. Secretary of State John Husted, who is a candidate for lieutenant governor, estimates new voting equipment will cost at least $118 million.

Under LaRose’s plan, money would be divided based on the number of registered voters in each county. Counties would be able to choose between electronic machines and lower-cost scanning equipment.

“Each county should make the decision based on what they think is best for their county,” LaRose said.

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio and the Ohio Association of Election Officials support LaRose’s plan.

LaRose, of Hudson, is seeking to become secretary of state in November. His opponent, Democratic state Rep. Kathleen Clyde, of Kent, believes the state should tap its capital budget bill for funding. Clyde encourages the use of paper ballots, which are secure from cyber attacks.

“Using a different unknown process for voting machine funding adds uncertainty and could result in further controversial changes to our election laws,” Clyde said in a statement.

Husted said the state needs to act now to ensure that testing of machines is completed in 2019, well in advance of the 2020 presidential election.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s