Community raises money for artist attacked in the Short North

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — House Beer in the Short North held a benefit to raise money for a local artist injured while trying to stop a man from harassing a bartender.

Malcolm Jones has been forced to wear this eye patch as his eye heals after being hit in the face with a broken beer bottle.

Sunday House Beer was packed with people showing their support-donating money and buying his artwork. It left Jones speechless.

“It’s quite overwhelming to see people that you know that appreciate you but people that you didn’t know,” said Jones. “It’s like a dream. It’s like somebody pinch me is this really happening.”

House Beer was able to raise more than $2,000 from just monetary donations and checks.The company still has not accounted for credit card transactions and the two percent of its sell the business will donate.

Organizer Malory Schaefbauer said the patrons made this happen.

“People are just donating. We’re just taking what we can and giving it to him.”

Schaefbaurer added she wanted to make this special for Malcolm.That is why they have his favorite drink for everyone to enjoy.

“PBR is his drink of choice that’s why we’ve bought a case of PBR. PBR for donations. You know like you can pay one dollar for one dollar, you can pay five dollars for one but it all goes to Malcolm.”

As for Jones, he says his day may have began a little rough but being there made all the difference to him.

“It was very imperative for me to come out for this occasion and I’m glad I did because it’s boosted my spirit.”