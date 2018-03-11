CPD investigating after money reportedly stolen from donation box for fallen Westerville officers’ families

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after reported theft from a donation box collecting money for the families of two Westerville officers killed in the line of duty.

The theft was from a donation box at an Average Joe’s location on West Henderson Road.

Columbus Police confirm they are investigating the theft.

The donation box is still out but it is behind the bar so patrons can give the bartender their donations to be put in the box.

