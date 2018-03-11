Good Samaritans Rescue 9-Month-Old Found Lying in The Middle of the Road

A 9-month-old baby was rescued after she was allegedly abandoned in the middle of the street in New York.

In a heart-wrenching video taken by a bystander, the small baby girl can be seen crying as she lay in the middle of the road by herself.

Eventually a stranger picks the distressed baby girl up.

In the video, a woman claiming to be the baby’s mother shows up before the video cuts off.

The Utica Police Department said the baby’s mother, Ledrika E. Ford, 27, has since been arrested and charged with child endangerment.

Police said that after the incident they searched for Ford and the child for hours before they were located.

Ford told police that the infant was secured in the back seat of a vehicle they were in and when she looked back a short time later, the child was not there.

She told police she immediately returned to the area where she’d left from and found the 9-month-old.

The baby was later taken to a local hospital. Child Protective Services are now involved in the case, reports said.

Police thanked the bystanders who found the infant and kept her safe.

“The Utica Police Department would like to thank the citizens in the video who attended to the child showing their caring and compassionate spirit of the City of Utica,” they wrote on their Facebook page.

