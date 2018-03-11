Investigators identify victim shot and killed in SE Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators have released the identity of a man found dead after a southeast Columbus shooting last year.

Police are still searching for a suspected killer after Corday Burgess was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the area of 2497 Courtright Road on Dec. 20, 2017.

Columbus police were called out to the area that morning on the report of an unresponsive male. Medics pronounced Burgess dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released any information regarding a possible suspect and the homicide remains unsolved.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.