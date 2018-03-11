Marion Police: One person arrested in homicide investigation

MARION, OH (WCMH) — One person has been arrested after a homicide on Friday, according to the Marion Police Department.

Police responded to a call about a deceased person on Friday just before 8pm in the area of 643 Universal Avenue.

The victim was later identified as 50-year-old Catherine Cochran.

After and an initial investigation and preliminary autopsy report, police determined the incident was a homicide.

Marion Police, with assistance from other law enforcement, made an arrest on Saturday.

35-year-old Mitchell Rankin, of 643 Universal Ave., was arrested and taken to the Multi-County Correctional Facility to await formal charges.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Marion Police.

