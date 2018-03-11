Max’s Mission: Shy 8-month-old Catahoula mix Sitron needs a loving family

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max met Sitron, an 8-month-old double merle Catahoula Leopard Dog mix from Texas who is staying with his foster family from Speak for the Unspoken.

Sitron is young, but he is shy and could use some help in the confidence department.

“A shy dog can be a really loving companion,” said Kristin Keesbury with Speak for the Unspoken. “They need a schedule and [to] know how you are going to approach them. They need that trust. His confidence needs built up and that trust with humans.”

Like many double merles, Sitron does have some special needs. His hearing isn’t great, but he does catch some sounds. Double merles are often the product of irresponsible breeding and tossed aside or even killed because they can’t be sold. Speak for the Unspoken works to rescue dogs like Sitron.

“He has a good disposition about himself,” Keesbury said. “He’s calm, collected… Not a rowdy puppy like you would expect. He’s sweet.”

Sitron may benefit from having another dog around, but he mostly needs patient parents who will let him know he’s loved.

For more information about adopting Sitron, visit Speak for the Unspoken’s website. To learn more about Max’s Mission, visit Hattie’s Facebook page and follow along with Max’s adventures on Instagram.