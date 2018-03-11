Ohio State to face South Dakota State Thursday, tip-off at 4pm

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Men’s Basketball team will play No. 12 seed South Dakota State on Thursday in Boise, Idaho.

Tip off will be at 4pm. The game will be televised on TNT.

The Ohio State Athletics Department released details on ticket sales, information below.

The ticket request periods will begin Sunday after the selection show for all full season ticket holders, including faculty and staff, and for Ohio State students who purchased student tickets. All requests for the first and second rounds must be submitted by 9 a.m. Tuesday to be considered.

Ticket requests will be accepted online only at www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com/tickets. All eligible ticket holders will receive detailed instructions Sunday night via email to the address on record in their ticket account. These instructions will include ticket prices, request instructions, and ticket pick-up information.

Those with questions may contact the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-GO-BUCKS. Because of the limited number of tickets received from the NCAA for the first and second rounds, no tickets will be made available to the general public during the initial request period.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s