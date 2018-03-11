Ohio State to face South Dakota State Thursday, tip-off at 4pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Men’s Basketball team will play No. 12 seed South Dakota State on Thursday in Boise, Idaho.

Tip off will be at 4pm. The game will be televised on TNT.

The Ohio State Athletics Department released details on ticket sales, information below.

The ticket request periods will begin Sunday after the selection show for all full season ticket holders, including faculty and staff, and for Ohio State students who purchased student tickets. All requests for the first and second rounds must be submitted by 9 a.m. Tuesday to be considered. Ticket requests will be accepted online only at www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com/tickets. All eligible ticket holders will receive detailed instructions Sunday night via email to the address on record in their ticket account. These instructions will include ticket prices, request instructions, and ticket pick-up information. Those with questions may contact the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-GO-BUCKS. Because of the limited number of tickets received from the NCAA for the first and second rounds, no tickets will be made available to the general public during the initial request period.