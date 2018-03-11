Save the Crew: Saturday’s home opener ‘is not the last home opener’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After months of anger and frustration from Columbus Crew SC fans over the team’s potential move to Austin, Texas, Crew supporters had their day to prove that the team should remain in Columbus.

Crew supporters were out in large numbers at the team’s home opener on Saturday at Mapfre Stadium.

“Things that you can share as a family are invaluable and the Crew, the Crew’s at the heart of that,” said Chris Fink.

Crew fans have been anxiously waiting to see what will happen with this team. Last week, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a lawsuit against the Crew’s owner, Precourt Sports Ventures, in an effort to keep the club in Columbus. The lawsuit is filed under a law passed in 1996 after the Browns moved to Baltimore, and it prohibits an owner from moving a team that uses tax-supported facilities without at least six months’ notice and requires that a local entity is given the opportunity to purchase the team.

It’s a move that gives fans with the “Save the Crew” movement hope.

“This city, this team is important,” Morgan Hughes said. “This community matters, and we’re not going down without a fight. We’re not going down at all.”

Chants of “Save the Crew” were heard throughout the stadium along with cheers as the Crew went on to defeat the Montreal Impact 3 – 2.

“This is not the last home opener. It’s just one of them, and I can’t wait until 2019, 2020, 2035, but today we’re concentrating on 2018 and we’re happy to be home,” Hughes said.