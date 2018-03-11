Southwest Columbus crash leaves one dead, another in critical condition

By Published:
One person is dead and another person is in critical condition after a car struck a utility pole at the intersection of Frank Road and Harmon Avenue late Saturday night. (WCMH photo/Bill Reagan)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car accident in southwest Columbus late Saturday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Frank Road around 11pm Saturday after a vehicle struck a utility pole. The car’s passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials have not identified the passenger or the driver at this time.

No further information was immediately available. The accident remains under investigation.

