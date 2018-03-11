Southwest Columbus crash leaves one dead, another in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car accident in southwest Columbus late Saturday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Frank Road around 11pm Saturday after a vehicle struck a utility pole. The car’s passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials have not identified the passenger or the driver at this time.

No further information was immediately available. The accident remains under investigation.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.