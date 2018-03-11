Stabbing in north Columbus leaves one in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A stabbing in north Columbus has left one person in critical condition.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the area of Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Drive around 9:17am Sunday on the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. No further information was immediately available.

