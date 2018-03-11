Woman Killed at Veterans Home was 7 Months Pregnant

One of the women killed when a gunman entered a veterans home Friday in California was seven months pregnant.

Jennifer Gonzales, 29, was a clinical psychologist who worked at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

She, along with 42-year-old Jennifer Golick, a staff psychologist at the home and Christine Loeber, 48, the director of the home, were all killed when former Army infantryman Albert Wong, 36, took them as hostages Friday morning.

A daylong standoff at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with police discovering the bodies of the three employees and Wong, who had turned the gun on himself.

Gonzales was remembered by co-workers as a “brilliant” psychologist who was committed to her work. She’d reportedly married her husband a year ago and was set to travel to Washington D.C. this weekend to celebrate her anniversary, CBS News reported.

Jennifer Golick’s father-in-law, Bob Golick, told the station that she had recently expelled Wong from the program. It is not clear why.

Golick reportedly called her husband, Mark, around 10:30 a.m. to say that she had been taken hostage, and she wasn’t heard from again.

Christine Loeber became executive director at Pathway 18 months ago.

“She was delightful, intelligent, outgoing, charming,” Sandra Woodford, who lives at the veterans home, told CBS News Saturday morning “Very dedicated to the veterans.”

Wong reportedly entered the building during a going-away party and reportedly let some people go before he acted.

Wong served in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012. He’d received a number of service awards, including one for expert marksmanship with a rifle, the New York Daily News reported.

The Veterans Home of California is one of the largest veterans homes in the country

