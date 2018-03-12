Arrest made in Linden area robbery, homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus have arrested a man accused of killing another man during a robbery in February.

Traquan Workman, 20, was arrested at his Osceala Ave. home, charged with aggravated murder.

According to Columbus police, the victim, 46-year-old Donovan Clemens, was found bloody and disoriented on the 1900 block of Hamilton Avenue on Feb. 5.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died on Feb. 8.

According to investigators, Clemens was killed by Workman during a robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.