COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The arrest of a suspected Columbus bank robber was caught on camera Monday morning.

The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank at 830 North High Street.

Police say 24-year-old Shaquel Raheem George-Daley, presented the teller a note demanding cash and saying he had a gun.

He ran from the store after the robbery.

When police caught up to him, police say George-Daley kept running.

Officer Meghan Hartranft was able to catch up to the suspect on Kerr St. and make an arrest.