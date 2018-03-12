At least one hurt in another package explosion in Austin Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials are responding to a reported explosion in southeast Austin. The Austin Fire Department tweeted it was another package explosion.

Multiple crews headed to the scene on the 6700 block of Galindo Street around 11:50 a.m., which is near Montopolis Drive and US Highway 183. Austin-Travis County EMS says a woman in her 70s went to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Another woman in her 80s had an unrelated medical issue.

A package exploded at a home in east Austin Monday about 5.5 miles north of this latest reported explosion, killing a teen and injuring a woman. It is not known if they are related at this time.

A man also died as a result of another explosion March 2.