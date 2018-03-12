Flyer warning residents of officer’s return appears in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A flyer posted anonymously on a telephone pole that warned residents that officer Zachary Rosen will be back on patrol is gathering a lot of attention in the South Linden community. Columbus police officials announced that Officer Rosen was reinstated after he was fired for stomping the head of a suspect who was on the ground in April of 2017. He was also involved in the shooting death of Henry Green in June of 2016.

The flyer states to “be on the lookout for this officer” with a picture of Rosen. It also asks the community to “record any suspicious behavior.”

Some community members said they are nervous that Rosen will be back on their streets. De’Andre Palmer, who has lived in Linden his entire life, said he appreciates the poster.

“We need officers that are going to take care of the community,” he said. “He’s going to be back out here patrolling. I mean if he did it once he could do it again.”

In a statement, the Columbus Division of Police said they and the Fraternal Order of Police are still discussing Rosen’s assignment when he returns to patrol duties.

Palmer said the sign could help community members pay close attention when engaging with an officer.

“If you feel uncomfortable, you can call the police department and let them know the number of the vehicle that’s behind you and see where it’ll go from there,” he added.

The Columbus Division of Police released a statement to NBC4 regarding the flyers:

The posters will not affect the way the Division and its officers operate in the performance of their duties. Our officers are well versed in officer safety and de-escalation tactics. We continually train our officers to be situationally aware on a calls for service.