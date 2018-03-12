Flyer warning residents of officer’s return appears in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A flyer posted anonymously on a telephone pole that warned residents that officer Zachary Rosen will be back on patrol is gathering a lot of attention in the South Linden community.
Columbus police officials announced that Officer Rosen was reinstated after he was fired for stomping the head of a suspect who was on the ground in April of 2017. He was also involved in the shooting death of Henry Green in June of 2016.
The posters will not affect the way the Division and its officers operate in the performance of their duties. Our officers are well versed in officer safety and de-escalation tactics. We continually train our officers to be situationally aware on a calls for service.