Former Vice President Joe Biden Seen Speaking With Homeless Man in Viral Photo

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been spotted speaking with a man who appeared to be homeless in a photographed exchange that has been widely shared on social media.

Biden, 75, was leaving a movie theater with his granddaughter in Washington D.C., when he stopped to speak to the man Thursday evening, according to a tipster who alerted Politico of the encounter.

The exchange, which took place outside of an AMC theater in Georgetown, was captured by a bystander, said Paul Equale, who shared a picture of the moment on Facebook.

“Character is about what you do when no one is watching,” Equale wrote.

Caleb Baca, who told FOX 5 DC that he took the photo, said Biden appeared to give the man a piece of paper.

“I’m not exactly sure what he gave the homeless man, but he appeared to write something down,” he told the news station.

Equale’s post of the photo has since gone viral. As of Monday morning, it had been shared more than 117,000 times and “liked” by more than 171,000 people.

RELATED STORIES



As Obama Gives Biden Medal of Freedom, Veep Reveals How the President Saved His Family From Money Woes





Vice President Joe Biden Performs Same-Sex Marriage at His Home: ‘Love is Love!’





Do-Gooder Known as ‘The Muffin Man’ Delivers Baked Goods to the Homeless

