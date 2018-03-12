Franklin Co. Sheriff looking for suspect on drug, weapons charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies are asking for help tracking down a 41-year-old man wanted on several drug and weapons charges in Franklin County.

Charles Z. Mitchell is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of possession of drugs, two counts of weapons under disability, receiving stolen property and improper handling of a firearm.

Mitchell is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. His last known location is in the Linden area of Columbus.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit at 614-525-7928.