Grandview residents complain of delayed mail delivery

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH (WCMH) — Frustration is mounting for several Grandview Heights residents, many of whom have reported inconsistent mail service for at least the past year.

“It’s just more of an annoyance,” explained Katie Wilkinson. “I’d say in the last year, it’s been the most noticeable.”

Wilkinson said it has become the norm for mail to be delivered to the wrong address, in the area.

She also said, oftentimes at least once a week, her family receives no mail on days when there should be A delivery.

“I think just consistent, and a better level of attention to detail when it comes to who’s getting what delivered to their home would be great,” she said.

Thien Mach, who lives in an area apartment, said he often receives mail several days after it should have arrived.

“I would say for close to six months, it’s been a little hit and miss,” Mach explained. “It is a concern.”

NBC4 reached out to the United States Postal Service where spokesman David Van Allen wrote that service has not been significantly disrupted, unless impacted by a winter storm.

Van Allen also issued the following statement:

The Postal Service is committed to ensuring quality service and mail delivery to all customers. If we are made aware of a customer issue, we work quickly to resolve it. If a customer has a concern pertaining to mail service, we strongly encourage the person to contact the Ohio Valley Consumer Affairs office at 513-684-5794, our Customer Care Center at 1-800-275-8777 (1-800-ASK-USPS) or through the “Contact Us” link at http://usps.com.

In Grandview Heights, several neighbors have said they are hoping their situation is resolved.

“I guess I would hope that it would be fixed quickly,” said Wilkinson.