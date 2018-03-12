Group urges Ohio school boards to push for safety funding

By Published:
A police car is parked outside Jackson Township Middle School, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 in Massillon, Ohio. A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe.(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP)
COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio School Boards Association is asking districts to adopt a resolution that calls school violence “an epidemic” and advocates for the government to prioritize and better fund school safety efforts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month.

The draft resolution says that students and teachers shouldn’t have to fear injury or death at school, and that districts need help to prevent school violence.

School boards that pass the resolution would be urging state and federal lawmakers to better fund school safety measures, school employee training on responding to violence, and enhanced mental health services and substance abuse treatment. The resolution also would urge lawmakers, the governor and the president to balance the safety of students and teachers with citizens’ right to have firearms.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s