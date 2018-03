SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — At least two people were injured when ductwork fell from the ceiling and into the pool at Kalahari waterpark resort in Sandusky.

WKYC reported the ductwork fell into parts of the kiddie and wave pools.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the extent of injuries is not yet know.

Photos shared on Twitter show large sections of ductwork in the pools.

Sad day at Kalahari pic.twitter.com/1GK292PFIQ — Ryan Hill (@TilburyFlyboy) March 12, 2018

kalahari just broke thats not even everything that fell FROM THE CEILING 😱😨 pic.twitter.com/q1i7iNzeKK — brooke seff 🦋 (@Brooke_Seff) March 12, 2018

Arrives at Kalahari as their kicking everyone out because a ceiling tube fell pic.twitter.com/3Juv1I0Dhs — ✯ ℤoℯ ☠ (@Zoe_R7) March 12, 2018