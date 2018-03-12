Meet the Honorary Chair of This Year’s Komen Columbus Race for the Cure

When it comes to breast cancer, the numbers don’t lie. This year alone, upwards of 300-thousand people will be diagnosed, which makes the effort to find a cure that much more vital.

It’s why Komen Columbus exists, and why Columbus is home to the largest race for the cure in the U.S. And it’s almost time to Race for the Cure with Susan G. Komen Columbus once again! They’ve got some new things in store, especially for the kids. Meet this year’s honorary chair and learn how to register.

