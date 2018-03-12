Mother Posts Emotional Tribute to 3-Year-Old Who Died After Choking on Bouncy Ball

An Australian mother has taken to Instagram to honor her young son, who died after choking on a bouncy ball toy.
In the post on the photo-sharing app, Anna Davis revealed the death of her son, Alby, who was just days shy of his 4th birthday. She also took the opportunity to clarify news reports of what happened.
“I, of course, tried to save our beautiful boy,” she wrote in the post. “The heartache we are already experiencing is indescribable.”
Davis said she spent “16 excruciating minutes” trying to perform CPR on her son while waiting for paramedics to arrive.
As the media storm surrounding our family swirled yesterday, I beg you – this beautiful, loving community – to disregard the many ignorant, hurtful and incorrect assumptions that have been formed regarding the more specific details of Alby’s passing. The heart ache we are already experiencing is indescribable, and to know there are ill-informed stories and subsequent false accusations circulating, initiated by some incredibly heartless people at this time, only exacerbates our pain. To very briefly clarify some of the most widely spread misconceptions – yes, I of course tried to save our beautiful boy (including, but not only, undertaking CPR for 16 excruciating minutes until paramedics arrived), I was three feet away from Alby when the incident occurred and was by his side within seconds, the ball was larger than the 50c piece/film canister size-recommendation for toys given to young children, and the ball packaging states ‘not for children under three years’ – being only a few days away from turning 4, Alby was almost one year older than this advice (swipe across) We thank you again, from the bottom of our hearts, for the love and sympathy you have so graciously expressed. Knowing fellow mamas and papas are encircling our family, sharing in our grief, and clutching their babies a little tighter, brings us great comfort. Our golden boy will live on in us all 🕊
Alby died on Feb. 26 after a bouncy ball toy, which was an early birthday gift, became lodged in his windpipe and blocked his breathing. He couldn’t be revived and died in her arms, reports said.
Davis said she was 3-feet away from Alby when the incident occurred and was by his side in seconds.
Yesterday afternoon, our beautiful, beautiful Alby, our darling baby boy, grew wings and flew from this earth. Minutes pass like hours and the gaping hole in our lives and hearts is completely incomprehensible. We adore you beyond belief, our sweet little fox. Forever three, forever free 🕊
The mother also noted that the toy he was playing with, about the size of a 50-cent piece, was meant for children 3 and older so it was supposed to be safe for Alby to play with.
Davis, who is pregnant, continued on in another post, sharing her extreme sadness at the loss of her son.
“Our arms are yearning for the thousands of cuddles yet to be given, our ears are longing for your laughter to once again resound through the walls of our home, and our hearts are shattered for the millions of memories we’ll never have the chance to create,” Davis said.
The family recently held a memorial for Alby on the beach in Tasmania.
