Mother Posts Emotional Tribute to 3-Year-Old Who Died After Choking on Bouncy Ball

An Australian mother has taken to Instagram to honor her young son, who died after choking on a bouncy ball toy.

In the post on the photo-sharing app, Anna Davis revealed the death of her son, Alby, who was just days shy of his 4th birthday. She also took the opportunity to clarify news reports of what happened.

“I, of course, tried to save our beautiful boy,” she wrote in the post. “The heartache we are already experiencing is indescribable.”

Davis said she spent “16 excruciating minutes” trying to perform CPR on her son while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Alby died on Feb. 26 after a bouncy ball toy, which was an early birthday gift, became lodged in his windpipe and blocked his breathing. He couldn’t be revived and died in her arms, reports said.

Davis said she was 3-feet away from Alby when the incident occurred and was by his side in seconds.

The mother also noted that the toy he was playing with, about the size of a 50-cent piece, was meant for children 3 and older so it was supposed to be safe for Alby to play with.

Davis, who is pregnant, continued on in another post, sharing her extreme sadness at the loss of her son.

“Our arms are yearning for the thousands of cuddles yet to be given, our ears are longing for your laughter to once again resound through the walls of our home, and our hearts are shattered for the millions of memories we’ll never have the chance to create,” Davis said.

The family recently held a memorial for Alby on the beach in Tasmania.

