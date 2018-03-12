Ohio first U.S. stop on new Beyonce and Jay-Z tour

(WCMH) — Beyoncé and Jay-Z announced a new tour Monday morning, including a stop in Ohio.

The show will be part of the OTR II tour.

The European portion of the tour kicks off in Cardiff, Wales on June 6. The tour comes back to the United States with a stop at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on July 25.

Pre-sale for tickets will start on March 14 at 9am. Regular ticket sales begin March 19 at 10am.

Prices for the Cleveland stop range from $110-$310. To buy tickets, go to Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

Europe

June 6 — Cardiff — Principality Stadium

June 9 — Glasgow— Hampden Park

June 13 — Manchester — Etihad Stadium

June 15 — London — London Stadium

June 19 — Amsterdam — Amsterdam Arena

June 23 — Copenhagen — Parken Stadium

June 25 — Stockholm — Friends Arena

June 28 — Berlin — Olympiastadion

June 30 — Warsaw, Poland — Stadion Narodowy

July 3 — Cologne — RheinEnergieStadion

July 6 — Milan — San Siro

July 8 — Rome — Stadio Olimpico

July 11 — Barcelona — Olympic Stadium

July 14 — Paris — Stade de France

July 17 — Nice, France — Allianz Riviera

North America:

July 25 — Cleveland — FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 — Washington, D.C. — FedEx Field

July 30 — Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field

August 2 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium

August 5 — Boston — Gillette Stadium

August 8 — Minneapolis — US Bank Stadium

August 10 — Chicago — Soldier Field

August 13 — Detroit — Ford Field

August 18 — Buffalo, New York — New Era Field

August 23 — Nashville — Vanderbilt Stadium

August 25 — Atlanta — Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 29 — Orlando, Florida — Camping World Stadium

August 31 — Miami — Hard Rock Stadium

September 11 — Arlington, Texas — AT&T Stadium

September 13 — New Orleans — Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 15 — Houston — NRG Stadium

September 19 — Phoenix — University of Phoenix Stadium

September 22 — Los Angeles — Rose Bowl

September 27 — San Diego, California — SDCCU Stadium

September 29 — Santa Clara, California — Levi’s Stadium

October 2 — Vancouver, British Columbia — BC Place