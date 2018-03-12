Ohio first U.S. stop on new Beyonce and Jay-Z tour

(WCMH) — Beyoncé and Jay-Z announced a new tour Monday morning, including a stop in Ohio.
The show will be part of the OTR II tour.
The European portion of the tour kicks off in Cardiff, Wales on June 6. The tour comes back to the United States with a stop at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on July 25.
Pre-sale for tickets will start on March 14 at 9am. Regular ticket sales begin March 19 at 10am.
Prices for the Cleveland stop range from $110-$310. To buy tickets, go to Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.
Europe
- June 6 — Cardiff — Principality Stadium
- June 9 — Glasgow— Hampden Park
- June 13 — Manchester — Etihad Stadium
- June 15 — London — London Stadium
- June 19 — Amsterdam — Amsterdam Arena
- June 23 — Copenhagen — Parken Stadium
- June 25 — Stockholm — Friends Arena
- June 28 — Berlin — Olympiastadion
- June 30 — Warsaw, Poland — Stadion Narodowy
- July 3 — Cologne — RheinEnergieStadion
- July 6 — Milan — San Siro
- July 8 — Rome — Stadio Olimpico
- July 11 — Barcelona — Olympic Stadium
- July 14 — Paris — Stade de France
- July 17 — Nice, France — Allianz Riviera
North America:
- July 25 — Cleveland — FirstEnergy Stadium
- July 28 — Washington, D.C. — FedEx Field
- July 30 — Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field
- August 2 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium
- August 5 — Boston — Gillette Stadium
- August 8 — Minneapolis — US Bank Stadium
- August 10 — Chicago — Soldier Field
- August 13 — Detroit — Ford Field
- August 18 — Buffalo, New York — New Era Field
- August 23 — Nashville — Vanderbilt Stadium
- August 25 — Atlanta — Mercedes Benz Stadium
- August 29 — Orlando, Florida — Camping World Stadium
- August 31 — Miami — Hard Rock Stadium
- September 11 — Arlington, Texas — AT&T Stadium
- September 13 — New Orleans — Mercedes-Benz Superdome
- September 15 — Houston — NRG Stadium
- September 19 — Phoenix — University of Phoenix Stadium
- September 22 — Los Angeles — Rose Bowl
- September 27 — San Diego, California — SDCCU Stadium
- September 29 — Santa Clara, California — Levi’s Stadium
- October 2 — Vancouver, British Columbia — BC Place