OSU looking for participants for video game study

Published:
CHIBA, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21: A visitor plays the Final Fantasy XV video game on the Microsoft Corp. Xbox One gaming console in the Square Enix Holdings Co. booth during the Tokyo Game Show 2017 at Makuhari Messe on September 21, 2017 in Chiba, Japan. The annual game show, which features games from 345 exhibitors for various platforms from game consoles to mobile phones, takes place September 21-24 and will feature eSports. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is looking for participants for a study on video games and the brain.

According to the Cognitive Communication Science Lab, the study involves looking at brain activity while playing a video game.

Participants will get a functional MRI scan while playing a game for around two hours. Participants will receive $45 in compensation as well as an image of their brain.

You may qualify for this study if you are:

  • Over the age of 18
  • Have normal vision, or if you wear contacts
  • Do not have any metallic implants
  • Able to attend one 2 hour appointment at The Ohio State University

To be considered for this study, email: videogamestudy@cogcommscience.com or visit http://cogcommscience.com/get-involved/videogamestudy/

