Pilot Survives Crash That Killed All 5 Passengers In New York’s East River

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Only the pilot managed to survive a helicopter crash on Sunday in a New York City river.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m., when the chopper went down in the East River near New York’s Roosevelt Island.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a news conference later Sunday evening that the pilot was able to free himself while his five passengers weren’t so lucky.

The pilot was picked up by a tugboat, while divers worked to free the others. Three of the passengers were rushed to a hospital in critical condition and the two others were pronounced dead at the scene, per CBS News.

The three hospitalized victims were soon pronounced dead.

In video provided by WCBS Newsradio 880, first responders walked a man, presumably the pilot, to an awaiting ambulance in Manhattan. 

The pilot was treated and released, according to reports. 

Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said the helicopter had been hired for a private photoshoot.

Neither the pilot nor the passengers were immediately identified by authorities.

